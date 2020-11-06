That’s TSItouch Tech Getting Worked In Election Return Analyses

If you are in the U.S. or Canada – or further afield – spending an inordinate amount of time watching TV analysts explain the nuances of election returns in rural counties, you are seeing a lot of touchscreens being worked to the point of smoking.

I’ve been watching MSNBC and its touch screens are a focal point for coverage, and the same is happening on CNN and, I assume, Fox News.

The Uniontown, PA touch solutions company TSItouch is enjoying the coverage on CNN, as they are looking at John King, CNN’s Chief National Correspondent, using touch technology provided by TSItouch.



CNN’s Magic Walls use a Samsung QM85 commercial display integrated with ShadowSense touch, anti-glare glass and a custom designed bezel, says TSItouch.

I suspect there are other digital signage vendors also seeing their tech at work. I know a Fox News set put in by Diversified a few years ago was using X2O Media.

The Canadian data and graphics software shop BannisterLake tends to work with broadcasters on election return feeds and visualizations.

Dat boy John King been on his feet since 7p. No chair, no Gatorade, no arch support. CNN cold blooded. Get that man a stool or one of them rolling office chairs. pic.twitter.com/XGJPcS8Ygi— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) November 4, 2020

