Next AVIXA Power Hour Has Rock Star Panel To Talk LED In Commercial Spaces

The next AVIXA Digital Signage Power Hour is set for Nov. 17, and it is another good one – with a focus on LED on real estate and a rock star panel.

We will be talking about how and why property owners are installing big dollar, visually dominating LED video walls in the lobbies of buildings.

Our roundtable panel, moderated by me, includes:

The online event’s abstract:

Commercial office towers that used to put water features and huge artworks in their lobbies, to create an experience and both attract and keep tenants, have been turning more recently to massive LED video walls and projection features. The difference: if the owners no longer like the fountain, they need to fund a multi-million renovation. With digital, they can change a video file and completely reset the space’s look, feel and experience.



In this webinar, industry experts will discuss how direct view LED and complementary technologies are being used, as well as the creative thinking, execution and implications behind project. We’ll discuss some key projects and outcomes, costs and challenges.

This is the registration page – https://www.avixa.org/events/event-details/2020/11/17/default-calendar/webinar-digital-signage-power-hour—november

