Mvix Launches All-You-Can-Eat Subscription Creative Service For Digital Signage Networks

DC-based software and solutions shop Mvix has launched a flat rate, all-you-can-use custom content production service for digital signage networks.

The Content Refresh Service is an ongoing subscription that delivers unlimited custom content designs for different digital signage networks. The pitch is that mid-market clients – not the mom and pops or the Fortune 500s – could budget in an operating line item for a service that keeps screen messaging fresh and engaging.

“Over the years, we have had a rich experience with successful digital signage networks and the single most important factor of success is fresh and engaging content on the screens. We have realized that creating new custom content is a complex and expensive process for most clients,” says Mike Kilian, VP of Client Relations, in PR.

“As a part of our managed service program,” adds Kilian, “we have been assisting our enterprise clients in custom content development and implementation. This first-ever-of-its-kind service extends the capabilities of our design studio designers at an incredibly affordable price point.”

This flat rate, unlimited design service will be available in three packages to choose from – all offering unlimited designs, unlimited revisions, quick turnaround times, and professional project management.

Mvix says it has more than 60,000 digital signage end-points out in the field.

I reached out to Kilian on a couple of questions:

Me: Pricing numbers?

“Our market-facing pricing guide is located here . We offer three tiers – SMB ($299/month), Pro ($399/month) and Enterprise ($599/month).”

Me: Is this for Mvix clients only, or open to operators who run on different software?

While we anticipate most of the demand to stem from our client base, this is being offered as a standalone service as well, so clients on any CMS can enrol!

The company says it think it is the first CMS player out there doing such a service. There are so many options I have no idea if that is accurate, but think so. The only thing like it that comes to mind is Utah’s Revel Media Group, but I think what was a content creation shop has evolved into more of a solutions provider-integrator.

There are, of course, scores of competing companies – from start-ups to Samsung – that have software/CMS options that include template libraries and functionality widgets. But I don’t think I have seen a company saying it will flat-rate creative production and offer unlimited service.

That could go sideways with the wrong, hyper-needy client, but we can assume demand models are based on experience.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.