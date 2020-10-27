Transparent LED On Film Starting To Get Market Adoption

LED on film is getting better and tighter, and starting to see some marketplace adoption.

The Chinese manufacturer Nexnovo has been a major supplier of mesh-based transparent LED, but I have discovered it also does film – with a focus on horizontal ribbon-like displays that can overhang things like entryways.

The attraction of LED on film is that it is genuinely transparent, whereas the mesh-based products are see-through … ish, but tend to look awful from the rear because of the back end of the thin lighting strips.

These are 10mm pixel pitch and have 92% transparency. They weigh a little more than 20 pounds and can be daisy-chained for wide rows of units.

One interesting thing is the Shenzhen company has also written a CMS for the displays, controllable via a smartphone app.

I like these things for their simple functionality. You wouldn’t likely use it for ambitious creative, but as a sign over a door that says “Buy One, Get One Free!!!” … it will get noticed. Same for things like pointing the was in convention centers and rail hubs.

LG, as well as some smaller start-ups, also have LED on film, and I wrote the other day about a Korean firm with LED embedded in glass window panels.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.