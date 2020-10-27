Screenfeed Adds New Content Feed Aimed At The Times: Nothing But Good News

The Minneapolis-based subscription content team at Screenfeed has developed a new service aimed squarely at the times – a playlist of videos of positive and uplifting news stories curated and re-packaged by Screenfeed’s editorial team

There will be 10 new 60-second stories every week. Music and audio narration, plus captions, allow the Good News feed to work with or without audio

“With all that’s going on these days, I think positive, uplifting stories have become just as grabby as news about our favorite celebrities have been in the past,” says Pete Erickson, VP of Creative. “Whether it’s so they can tell a friend about it later, or just for their own personal sanity, audiences want to see and hear something happy. Good News delivers exactly that.”

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.