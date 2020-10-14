Entries For 2021 Global Digital Signage Awards Up 15% … Despite 2020

Overall entries are up 15% for the global Digital Signage Awards 2021 , which has now closed submissions.

Entries from North America are up just over 20%. They tripled previous numbers from Australia and New Zealand and European entries overall are up 10%.

“There is no doubt that the calibre/caliber of entries is high,” says Matthew Davies, founder of the awards, “and it has been a big relief to see that entries overall are up 15% on last year, after such a troubling period for business.”

Sixteen:Nine has been a main sponsor of the awards for several years now. This one is supported because the judges are credible, the submissions data don’t keep getting extended and extended, and wins are based on merit, not sponsorship or buying a full table at the big dinner.

Judges for this year are being invited to take part, with their expertise balanced to reflect the nature of the entries received.

A short-list of Finalist companies will be announced at the end of October and Finalists will be able to display their Finalist logo online and in print as evidence of their progress through the judging.

Second stage judging will take place in late November/early December and Finalist companies will be asked to provide their 1,500-word extended submission papers no later than November 20, 2020.

Nominations for Outstanding Company or Individual , the category sponsored by Sixteen:Nine, must be received no later than December 10, 2020. Previous winners of that have included Burr Smith from Broadsign and Chris Riegel of STRATACACHE.

The results will be announced as planned on February 3, 2021, but it will be a streamed online presentation, rather than a physical event. Details about participating in the online presentation will be released shortly, but there will be a nominal charge for participation of USD $400 (EUR €360 or GBP £300).

Reflecting the fact that there will be no physical event in Barcelona, the fees for sponsorship now offer excellent value for money for these global Awards. Starting from as little as USD $750 (EUR €660 or GBP £550) for advertising sponsorship, there are opportunities to sponsor relevant categories from USD $2,150 (EUR €1,925 or GBP £1,600) for any company that offers products and services to the whole industry.

If you would like more information on sponsorship of the global Digital Signage Awards please contact Helen Warrilow

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.