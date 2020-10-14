Bay Area High School’s New Innovation Center Boasts Giant LED In Common Area

Here’s more evidence direct view LED is getting mainstreamed – what looks like the common area for a new center for innovation at a Catholic girl’s high school in Concord, CA, on the east side of the Bay Area.

The new building on the campus of Carondelet High School, opened last fall, has a pretty substantial Planar LED as the feature wall.

Based on a Linkedin post, the wall was put in by Diversified, using Planar’s screen, BrightSign media players, Harman sound, and supporting tech from Datapath, Crestron Electronics, QSC and Shure.

Very impressive. The building, focused on STEM, went up based on a $15M donation from Hofmann’s foundation. I looked, but can’t find much information on her.

