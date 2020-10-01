AV Disty Stampede Undergoing Name Change; Parent Exertis Unifying Its Pro AV Brands

A well-established name in the North American digital signage and AV market is going away, taking on the name of its UK-based masters in a brand unification exercise. Buffalo, NY-based pro AV distribution company Stampede will operate in North America as Exertis.

The name change is an effort to bring a series of companies acquired in recent years under one name and management structure – particularly as the company tries to grow Exertis Pro AV as a brand Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia and Asia.

It is still Stampede on the company website, but there is also an Exertis USA website.

Says the PR:

The expansion serves as a reminder of Exertis’ ability to provide a growing global network of manufacturer partners with a single, easy-to-access platform to a worldwide market of technology buyers. Today, Exertis took the brand name global with the launch of Exertis Pro AV, the first in a series of Exertis specialist brands that will follow over the next several years. Pro AV is the largest business unit within the global business, making it the perfect place to launch the new specialist strategy.

According to Tim Griffin, managing director of parent company DCC Technology, the global brand realignment signals the start of a new era in worldwide specialist distribution and single-source supply chain management.

The 2018 acquisition of Stampede accelerated the initiative with Stampede Europe merging with Medium under the Exertis Pro AV brand that launched the same year. The scope expanded in 2019 with the inclusion of Stampede Asia and Australia under the brand.

Now, Exertis-owned Stampede in North America will be named Exertis. The Exertis brand will anchor Stampede in the United States, Canada and Latin America with Exertis Pro AV and other specialist brands to follow. Exertis Go Connect, which operates in the Benelux region, will also now align under the Exertis Pro AV brand.

Acquisitions COMM-TEC, with locations in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain and Portugal; and Keren in the Netherlands will fall under the Exertis Pro AV umbrella in 2021.

“This is more than a new name; all Exertis owned companies are working together to provide a global platform for our manufacturers to access a single, easy-to-manage gateway to a world of Pro AV resellers and end-user customers,” says Tim Griffin. “With Exertis as its specialist distribution partner, manufacturers can benefit from the product and category expertise of our passionate team members across the world. We can scale at a rapid rate and provide financial resources and supply chain solutions expertise.”

Exertis Pro AV has a dedicated sales team which delivers the highest level of advice and consultation. As well as a highly experienced technical support team, they also boast specialists in LED and emerging technologies, and a solutions team with access to a massive range of vendors, categories and products. The full suite of products covers display solutions, UC and collaboration, professional audio and control, digital signage and media solutions, as well as racks and mounts.

“We offer an unbeatable combination of an ever-expanding portfolio of products and vendors, topclass professional services on-demand, endless resource and expertise at our fingertips and the ability to provide end-to-end solutions from one source. Now, more than ever, Exertis Pro AV can serve as the go-to choice for everyone’s professional AV needs,” said Griffin.

Exertis is, in turn, a wholly owned subsidiary of parent company DCC PLC.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.