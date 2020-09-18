Krispy Kreme Uses Doughnut Theater To Pull In Times Square Crowds In NYC

This is the Doughnut Theater Experience – the big Wow Factor feature of a Krispy Kreme flagship store in Times Square in New York.

David Title and his crew of artists, coders and techs at Bravo Media spent about a year developing a set of visuals for the store, which just opened this week.

There’s a big, wraparound corner LED on the facade, from DetailLED, but the real show is inside – using projection-mapping and what looks to be gesture-sensing cameras on a feature wall.

The PR from the QSR chain says:

Krispy Kreme’s first global flagship shop will showcase the brand in the most iconic city in the world, bringing joy to New Yorkers and everyone from around the world who visits. The one-of-a-kind, 4,500?square-foot shop offers a deliciously immersive and interactive doughnut experience, including:

The world’s largest Hot Light

An iconic doughnut-making theater

The largest and iconic Glazed Waterfall for spectators to watch doughnuts run through

Stadium?style seating inside a giant Krispy Kreme dozens box

Stadium?style seating inside a giant Krispy Kreme dozens box

Merchandise specific to New York City and Times Square to commemorate the experience

Merchandise specific to New York City and Times Square to commemorate the experience

It looks like the store is using digital menu boards, as well as stacked narrow-bezel LCDs on store column.

The store had been scheduled for May but was pushed back due to you know what.

Bravo does interesting work. Here’s a podcast I did with David Title from last year …

