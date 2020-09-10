RMG Hires On Silicon Valley Vet Ahlowalia As New Sales-Focused CEO

Dallas-based digital signage CMS firm RMG Networks has a new CEO – a Silicon Valley software sales veteran whose most recent gig involved secured ID technology.

RMG hired on Ankur Ahlowalia, who based on Linkedin seems to have been in the role for a couple of months.

Says the PR:

Ahlowalia previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at SecureAuth, a provider of security identity software. Ahlowalia’s brings extensive execution experience across go-to-market strategies, operations and enabling customers to quickly convert to the cloud in enterprise software, which complements that of the current leadership team.

Ahlowalia has also previously held leadership positions at Apttus, Saba, and is a graduate of the Motorola Business Leadership Development Program.

“I am excited to welcome Ankur to RMG Networks,” said Hemanth Parasuram, Managing Director, Virgo Capital. “RMG Networks has already enhanced the digital workplace experience of over 120 customers by accelerating their move to the Korbyt cloud platform. Together with Ankur’s leadership and expertise, the company is now well-positioned to seize the tremendous opportunity to scale Korbyt, and double-down on innovative features like AI that help companies communicate better with their audiences.”

As organizations define new working environments and determine how best to function in this new era of health-first focus, they are actively seeking partners to help them meet unprecedented human interaction challenges and uncover new areas of employee engagement.

“We are fundamentally operating in a new workplace era in how we engage, and connect with others,” said Ankur Ahlowalia. “RMG Networks Korbyt platform is an award-winning technology that has enabled enterprises to engage and connect with its workforce whenever and wherever they are, from desktop to mobile to digital signage. This is a pivotal time in RMG Network’s history, and I am excited to lead this talented team as we help redesign workplace communication from the core, and focus our customers’ journey to the cloud.”

