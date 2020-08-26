Nancy Radermecher Of JohnRyan On How Retail Banking Is Digitally Transforming

The 16:9 PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY SCREENFEED – DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT

Ask a digital signage provider about its target markets, and a hell of a lot of them will list banks among them. But only a small handful of companies are solely focused on the financial services sector, and the best known and most enduring of those is JohnRyan.

The Minneapolis-based company has been providing branch merchandising and messaging services to the banking sector, globally, for decades. It’s also one of a few companies who can credibly says it was doing digital signage before the technology had a name that stuck.

I chatted recently with JohnRyan’s President, Nancy Radermecher, who has been at the company for more than 20 years.

We spoke about JohnRyan’s roots, but also about what’s going on today. Bankers have long been in the midst of what they call digital transformation, but the pandemic has turned five-year plans into five month executions.

We talk about the evolution of retail banking, and how digital signage and interactive digital apply. We also speak about what kind of content really does work in banks, and why.

Nancy has a passion for data-driven content, and nerdy stuff like integrating systems. We dig into where she thinks platforms for business, like digital signage, are going.

TRANSCRIPT

Hi, Nancy. I know JohnRyan pretty well. I’m thinking about a number of people maybe don’t. So if they don’t, can you give the elevator pitch about what JohnRyan is all about? And, we can also get into maybe how things have changed through the years.

Nancy: Sure. We are historically a retail marketing agency, meaning that our clients are end-users, operating financial retail establishments, and we take a sort of strategic and all-encompassing approach to retail marketing. And within that portfolio, is digital signage. So over the years, digital has become a far more important and central product for us because people have moved a lot of their offline retail experiences into the digital world. And it’s from that perspective that we entered the digital signage market.

Yeah, it seems to me, I can remember that the first thing I knew about JohnRyan is that you had a legacy business where you were doing things like handling the compliance of all those brochures that would be in sleeves and bank branches and so on because somebody had to manage that otherwise the same stuff would be sitting in there for years.

Nancy: Sometimes that even happens to digital signage, but yeah, you’re absolutely right. And when we started in digital signage, it was because we were in the United Kingdom and passed a window of a building society and there they had a stand. On the bottom of that stand was a giant video desk, and then above it, there was a screen and they were making use of a firmware technology where you could actually superimpose changing text on top of a video background supplied by this video desk, which in its day was absolutely remarkable.

And so we thought, goodness, is there something to this multimedia approach to what we do today? And we began the exploration based on that. And in fact, one of the people involved in that project is still with the company today, the original building society project. So it was, oh my god, the early mid-nineties, I can tell you that the word digital signage didn’t exist.

So we kept trying to find ways to explain what we thought this could be to one another before there was the terminology that you can apply to it.

I think we’re all still struggling to explain what digital signage is to people.

Nancy: Yeah. Fair enough.

It’s improved, but is the focus entirely on retail banking, or do you service any other sectors?

Nancy: Opportunistically we’ve stepped outside of retail banking. The company initially was focused on chain retail, conventional retail. We moved into retail banking quite early on and pretty much stayed there to this day.

And is it just the big whale account banks in North America, or are you working globally and working with banks of all sizes?

Nancy: Yeah, we do tend to work with larger banks. The mega global ones are particularly attractive to us, of course, but we work with banks, say super regionals versus community banks. And we’ve worked in many different countries and still do today.

Yeah. You used to have an office in, is it Spain?

Nancy: Yeah, we have a presence in Spain, but the, European offices are in London.

And when you focus just on retail banking or primarily focused on retail banking, is that advantageous? I strongly believe that’s the case that if you’re going to be talking to very large companies, you sure as hell better know their business, but I see all kinds of companies who will go in and talk to anybody who is willing to take a meeting with them. And, I’ve been in some of these meetings and thought you guys don’t know crap about this industry.

Nancy: Yeah. I think there are probably two reasons why domain expertise is important in Banking. One is, I guess the obvious reason and the one you just referred to that, it’s a good thing to understand something about the client’s business situation, business challenges, business opportunities so that you can help them in relevant ways, but banking, I think imposes a second criterion, which is a very particular approach to security, as you can imagine in it and we would all hope to be the case.

Why? (Laughter)

Nancy: Yeah, exactly. What on earth do they have that requires security? (Laughter)

So it has implications as to how the system is engineered and it has implications about how data moves and there’s a high demand also for flexibility in engineering, which maybe you wouldn’t expect, but banks may differ in how they approach their security regime.

We’ve over the years had to be careful not to be too prescriptive, in how data is transferred, what kind of media player hardware is used because they have very specific ideas about that. So I think financial services is one where you actually really do need to understand the industry to thrive in it.

When you’re in these kinds of meetings, is it more the case may be with a retailer, pure retailer, you’re talking about what the system will do for you and with the banks you are talking about, what you can stop the system from doing or preventing it from happening?

Nancy: Yeah, that’s right. That’s a very good point

The other thing that’s interesting, and what you just said is, I think, as an industry, I’m always surprised a little bit about how much of the literature that’s published by digital signage companies, possibly even us, focus on the benefits of digital signage and the sort of basic understanding. And I feel like banking, probably like a lot of other verticals, really understands that, they know why somebody would do digital signage and the conversation is no longer at that level, “why would this benefit you?” No.

Yeah, my eyes roll up into the back of my head when I go on a software company’s site and see a little Chestnut of what is digital signage.

Oh God. 2020 guys. (Laughter)

Nancy: Yeah, exactly. And I think, the questions about business case ROI, I think those have all been answered for the industry.

We were talking earlier about digital transformation and how COVID-19 has forced a very rapid acceleration of digital transformation plans. You were talking in terms of going from three to five-year digital transformation plans to things that had to happen in a matter of months or even weeks instead

Nancy: Yeah. It’s interesting, and I was just looking at some more industry literature yesterday, in the banking industry, they’ve all been pretty clear on the shape of things to come in terms of increasing levels of digital adoption on the part of bank consumers. And with that has come, a general understanding that as time goes on, the number of branches will decline, the nature of the activities that take place in those branches will move from the transaction on cash-based activity toward consulting activity.

And by and large, that was something the industry really wanted to see happen because it changes their cost dynamics quite dynamically for the good. So what’s happened now is that there’s been a really rapid acceleration of what everybody knew was gonna happen anyway. And in a certain way, that’s kind of welcome news for the industry in the sense of accelerating something that was desired.

On the other hand at this level of speed, I think it’s given people a lot of challenges in the very near term.

So what’s transforming in a retail bank?

Nancy: Strategically, what’s transforming is when and why customers are going to want a physical location. So, as I said a moment ago, it’s really going to be far more of an advice and guidance proposition than a transactional proposition. But in the near term, what’s transforming is the manner in which that advice and guidance proposition is delivered. So when your lobbies are not open and all the time, when people don’t have free access, that’s creating all sorts of logistical complexities about how do you let people in the branch, how do you manage appointment traffic? Nobody envisioned that they would have to answer all these questions all of a sudden in one big hurry, that has an impact on digital signage, of course, because it provides an opportunity to actually use digital signage to convey to customers new policies.

Obviously, there are opportunities to manage, customer check-in, and flow using digital tools. The screen’s gonna be an important part of conveying where you stand in the queue and what’s going out in the branch. In some senses, this is making digital signage a more integral part of a successful branch operation, which is good.

It’s more than just a communications tool. And there were other examples of that. I think increasingly people are going to embed digital experiences in the onboarding process. We’ve all seen these bankers clickety clacking away on their computer terminals when we’re opening an account.

Some banks now turn that screen toward the customer when they’re clickety clacking. But I think hopefully it will be a full-on multimedia onboarding experience, so seminars and financial wellness or all sorts of things that are going to happen, as the branch becomes more of a center for health and guidance than a teller-counter.

Yeah, I go to a particular bank and it’s just a suburban location, so there’s not a lot of razzle-dazzle there, but it does have digital signage and it’s the same bank I’ve been banking with for 30 plus years or whatever. So I don’t see a lot of other ones, but there seems to be a standard feature set that I noticed there and in other banks in general, where there are displays behind the counter and there are displays in the seating area and maybe there’s a display over the ATM bank, but it is generally just being branch marketing, “We’re wonderful. We have this new thing. Here’s the weather”, blah, blah, blah. And it’s not terribly compelling and when I’ve seen banks of the future, in North America and, particularly in places like Dubai, I’ve seen things like virtual tellers and remote Financial service advisors, where they go into a little pod and you can discuss with somebody who’s on the other side of the city or country.

And those things have been very “branch of the future” sort of things that I’ve never seen adopted, but I’m getting a sense from what you’re saying, that the novelty of that will become much more an operational thing out of necessity.

Nancy: Yeah, I think that’s right. There are a lot of things in what you just said that interests me. To your first comment about the placement of screens inside a bank, you’re absolutely right. Where you would typically see them as the areas you describe but what’s happening now as banks are moving more toward almost a lounge conception of the branch where the bankers are now untethered from their desktops, and maybe can help you with that with an iPad and in a roving fashion, it really diffuses the problem of where to place your digital media, because now suddenly everybody is milling around in a kind of uncontrolled environment, and there are obvious focal points, dwell areas, sightlines, like there always were in the past, which is a challenge.

But then, on the level of the content and just compelling experiences, one of the things that we’ve learned over the years through mentors, many different experiments and trials and tests is that it’s really important when you’re thinking about innovative change to a bank branch that you don’t lose sight of the fact that the consumer is seeking utility above all else.

So do you have a really cool idea of a touch screen? And I think we’ve all seen many of these in branches of the future. It might be cool from the perspective of the multimedia designer who gets to create it and win an award for it. But it’s a real challenge to get banking consumers to decide what they want to prolong a visit to their local bank branch in order to interact with content that most people intuitively believe is available to them at home.

Anyway, it’s tough to reign in the impulse to, I don’t know, saddle a bank branch with all sorts of “cause you can” stuff without thinking long and hard about what customer utility is being imparted. So the example you gave of the video conferences is a perfect example of a high utility, high-value digital investment in a bank branch. And there are all sorts of reasons why doing something like that is valuable to both customers and to the bank versus some of the multimedia poster children that we’ve had.

Yeah. Let’s do something to connect and gesture and all that and embarrass the hell out of people.

Nancy: Although you had on your podcast just this week, I think an article about one that made sense, but it kind of proves the point I guess.

Yeah, probably a $2 million popup event by IBM, and that’s what everybody’s going to do, but it was good. (Laughter)

What is the content based on all those years of experience that customers do want in a branch?

Nancy: This is interesting and actually this is my favorite topic, really. So one thing we’ve learned, and this will come as no surprise to you or to anybody, is that Financial services advertising on its own is not that commercial for people. And there’s a very good reason to use sort of general interest communications in a bank branch as a way to get people used to view the screens at all.

So you mentioned the weather before. Our testing and results in time and time again, whether it comes up as the thing that people remember most and want the most. And it also happens to be very easy to deliver us as so if you can mix and match general interest information with bank information or place bank information in a more general interest context, and, an example that might be. If there’s something happening in the mortgage market, tying your mortgage messaging to something that consumers are generally aware of and concerned about is a good thing. We’ve also seen some kind of interesting results that would suggest that if the ratio of bank messaging is a little bit lower than you might initially think you want, the recall of those messages goes up. And I think that’s because there’s more sustained viewership of the general interest information. People’s attention is more fixed and focused and for that reason, the bank messaging that crops up intermittent get more attention and more recall, which is really interesting.

In my exposure to banks, I’ve certainly got a sense that they’re very excited. The bank market is excited about being able to have some continuity between online and broadcast and other mediums and push that same campaign into the branches.

But you’re saying that at that point, they’re in the branch and they don’t need to be sold and drawn into the branch cause you got them.

Nancy: Yeah, and it can reinforce the value of your brand by providing helpful tips. There’s a huge demand for financial wellness information right now, not just because of recent events, which has accelerated it, but also because a lot of younger consumers actually don’t know much about money management and want to, so that kind of helpful guidance information is also something people like to see. Another thing that people really want, believe or not, is to see pictures or names of people who actually work in the branch. That is always a highly recalled type of messaging.

Just casting back to something you just said about content creation for other mediums. I think where this is all headed in terms of digital signage, content production in banking is toward, more and more repurposing assets that were created for other digital channels and bringing those repurposed assets together and to constantly updating, constantly iterating news and information streams.

It’s less of a purposeful agency endeavor where somebody’s building a 60s mp4 and more of rethinking it more as a large-format webstream, something like that. I don’t know exactly the right metaphor. And I think banks will find that they don’t have to spend a lot of money on content production to have a lot of really good locally relevant information on screens in their branches.

That sounds to me back to the work I did with a very large bank. And, I sat at a meeting where we’re talking about content with the agency and I became persona non grata, the devil, the antichrist by suggesting just that what was the point of a 60s spot in a window display that was going to cost a hell of a lot of money when you could be repurposing all kinds of other media assets and automating the content. And that did not go over well with the agency because that was their cash cow.

Nancy: Exactly. It is interesting because, and I was thinking about this earlier this week that this is one of those rare instances, where to do it better, is also a way to do it cheaper. It’s not like you’re giving up anything, you’re gaining something when you start thinking about digital signage content in a more disaggregated way, just snippets of bursts of information using static assets even that you have. And, our clients have huge repositories of assets and tips and all of these things are available aplenty inside of banks’ asset management databases. And mixing and matching these things creates a really low-cost way to build content, but also superior content, which is just such a great thing.

Yeah. I assume that bank marketers are pretty savvy and understand this whole concept of Omnichannel and more so than let’s say, “regular retailers” or all kinds of other potential clients in that, they have these digital asset management systems and everything else, and they understand automated and dynamic content based on data assets?

Nancy: I think they do in all of their online applications, but it seems to me that they are generally puzzled by why they can’t somehow better leverage their online assets to digital screens. And I suppose that’s because maybe we in the industry have not rapidly embraced that model or educated the market to the model that actually, no, it is a logical thought to think that those other assets can be repurposed to digital signage. But you don’t see a lot of it happening, right?

So maybe the digital signage industry too has been a little bit in the paradigm of the agency that wasn’t so happy with you creating longer-form content, purpose-built for this media versus looking at an alternative way of doing it.

Yeah, you get the sense that even regionally sizes and certainly national and international banks, they are in the thrall of probably multiple agencies and it’s in their express interest to control the thinking really, and certainly the budgets of these bank marketers. There’s no incentive for them to say, “Hey, you don’t need to do all this really expensive stuff. Just do it this way, and we’ll surrender to that $5 million.”

Nancy: Exactly. But I’ll tell you what. I think with declining levels of traffic and branches and the general stressors that banks are facing now, in terms of justifying marketing investment at the point of sale, that’s going to prompt a change.

One of the things that gets batted around a lot these days is the whole idea of “interactive” in a bank setting and other retail settings. Is it safe to touch things and all that…

You know, banks have ATMs, there’s just no way around. You can’t do voice control, or at least I don’t think you can, or I wouldn’t want to use that. So you go into a bank, you’re already conditioned that, “Yeah. I’m going to use a touch screen and I’ll whip up my notes advisor and everything will be fine”. Is there antsiness at all around introducing more interactivity to reduce the one-to-one contact with staffers?

Nancy: For sure. I’m hearing a lot of focus on touchless experiences, and so trying to figure out how to clone interfaces to people’s personal devices or bypass the need for them, that’s a huge issue the industry is trying to address because, as you mentioned earlier, video tellers, video conferences, these things are really important to the branch of the future because they become the only kind of financially viable way to deliver certain services to certain branches in the network. So they’re essential to the value proposition and will only become more essential.

So yes, I think there’s a lot of work being done and a lot of time being spent on how to make those interfaces appealing and acceptable to people in some of the ways I described. I think on the level of our business, digital signage, thinking back on the concept of utility touchscreens roles for marketing purposes has been very difficult to implement successfully. You’ve probably seen Microsoft, like those surface tables in bank branches, they came in and then they went away, interactive kiosks came in and then they went away. We’ve done a lot of things with touch through bank windows, we’ve done QR codes, we’ve done scannable brochures, that launch interactive experiences, printing brochures on demand, and all of them face the same challenge that they require a customer to prolong their visit in the bank branch and they’re not delivering really clear apparent utilities. So it is just at the level of the basics. The tougher problem with all that, I think, is not just managing people’s concerns about hygiene today but just the use of it at all.

Yeah. It’s not as private as going on a touchscreen to look up some health issues, but, if you’re going to be doing loans, calculators, mortgage calculators, and things like that on a screen then other people can see.

I don’t know if it bothered me all that much, but I’m sure a whole bunch of other people would be very concerned about anybody seeing that.

Nancy: It’s not just that, but you’re also likely having in your hand a device that does exactly the same thing, So you can use your phone to do these things when and where you want to do that versus standing at a kiosk, so it’s an interesting challenge.

In terms of banks. you’re focused on retail banking, but there’s a whole bunch of bank office space and giant office towers full of banking people and even with work from home, that’s not going to totally change, those office towers are not going to clear out.

Have you guys done much work in terms of the back-of-house digital signage for banks?

Nancy: Yeah, that is actually how we got our start. Our first network was a 900 branch training network within the UK, delivered by satellite because that’s all there was, daily kind of huddle and corporate communications. So we’ve done a lot of that, more focused on the branch and then the corporate headquarters. But the technology as that you would know well drives one versus the other is exactly the same.

Is it hard to crack the larger opportunity on the back of the house side?

Nancy: I think it didn’t use to be. We got our start prior to things like the internet and email and podcasts and websites. All of those become really viable corporate communications vehicles for the sort of information that we were imparting through our digital networks. So the case needs to be made that multimedia delivery of some of these messages is a superior form for those messages than plowing through an intranet.

And I think that the case can be made, but given all the other things that banks have to contend with in their overall digital transformation, I don’t think that’s going to make the top of the heap.

I know that you’ve spent a lot of time thinking about where all of this goes and you have the benefit, so to speak of working in an already demanding vertical where the security demands are a lot higher. Where do you see things going or do things like PCs and media players and all that will start to go away?

Nancy: Yeah, definitely there’s a move afoot in the world around us toward, edge solutions, and there’s no reason to think that digital signage wouldn’t be an edge compute solution. What we hear from corporate customers a lot is that they’re very frustrated by the proliferation of point solutions in their branches. They’ll have a solution for digital signage, they’ll have a solution for POS, solution for managing appointments and on.

And each of these solutions is vertically integrated. It contains a monitoring component. There’s a service plan that they have to have with somebody for it. And this kind of really adds up a lot of complexity. So this future of bringing these disparate point solutions together in a sort of commonly managed edge environment, I think is very real and the sort of streamlining that clients that we deal with would really like to see.

So I think those of us who provide digital signage solutions should be hunkering down and really focusing on our software and imagining that it might be deployed in a manner like that in the future.

So this is a couple of steps beyond the recent and prevalent question of, “Do you have an API?”

Nancy: Yeah, I would say so. Yeah.

A few months ago now, I think, you guys were acquired by AU Optronics out of Taiwan, a company that had already acquired ComQi, which does digital signage. How is that going?

I know the AUO people and they’re from Taiwan, so they’re super nice and super smart and all that, I assume this was a good event for you guys.

Nancy: Yeah. It’s interesting because we remain a very entrepreneurial, agile company as JohnRyan. We’re operated pretty much autonomously from the other units in the group. So from a day to day experience, it’s actually just the same.

But on top of that is something very nice, which is a huge resource for engineering and the number of patents. I think they have 29,000 patents. There’s a lot of people that can answer tough questions within that company. Access and understanding of the really detailed aspects of display technology both now and in the future.

I mean, it’s really a great thing to have that sort of resource available to us and obviously an incredibly strong financial group as well. So that opens up opportunities for subscription-based deals with clients and all manner of things. So it’s been going well.

Yeah, there have been instances in the past of hardware companies, display companies, buying software companies, and you just go, “Oh boy, this is just going to meander into nothing.” And that’s what happens. But, I’ve certainly got the sense from Stu Armstrong, who is now overworking with you guys, came from ComQi.

The ComQi experience was just that. They have certainly mentored them and had their back and everything else, but left them alone to do what they needed to do.

Nancy: Yeah. And I think the interesting part of that might be that in some of these acquisitions by hardware companies buying digital signage companies, they might be viewing those digital signage companies as routes to market for their hardware.

In this case, I think it’s almost the reverse where AUO was interested in closer to the customer, more solutions-oriented businesses in order to provide feedback to it about where it is going. And so that’s a great role for us to play. We’re obviously interacting with people every day on the level of their business challenges and we have good and meaningful insight, I think for them.

So it’s a two-way traffic and AUO supplies some display panels, but they’re also a supplier to the other manufacturers who produce digital signage displays and other displays. And so there is no agenda that our goal is to sell AUO products in particular only when they get the solution.

Right, but it does give the opportunity. If you’re looking at a bank deal that’s 1100 branches and 10,000 screens or whatever. You don’t necessarily have to buy from a consumer or commercial brand, you can go directly to a manufacturer and cut some of that cost out, which is going to be attractive.

Nancy: Yeah, affordability is really going to be a very big factor for our business going forward. It’s going to be interesting to see how people reformulate their offers and streamline them. We talked about content earlier. I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in that sort of content approach. Now, when there really isn’t the luxury to do it any other way, and that’s going to affect every aspect of our business. We’ve been spending a lot of time over the summer looking and kind of reinventing digital signage. There’s some stuff that we’re going to be putting out in the weeks months to come, but not taking anything as a given, right? Let’s look at the hardware. Let’s look at the connectivity. Let’s look at how content is created. Let’s look at how maintenance is done and just across the board, trying to emerge from all that with a really streamlined, focused approach.

All right. that was great. Thank you for spending some time with me.

Nancy: Well, it was nice to catch up. Thanks.

