DPAA Shifts Its Annual NYC Event Online, Over Three Days

It’s pretty easy to lose track of the various live events that have been cancelled or deferred or turned virtual, but I THINK this is news that the DPAA has given up on the idea of an in-person version of its annual NYC conference, going fully online for 2020.

The out of home media-focused trade marketing association will now hold its annual global Video Everywhere Summit via Zoom, over three days from Oct. 13-15, 11am – 1:30pm ET each day.

Content pillars for the OOH industry’s “tentpole event” will include:

1) Omnichannel and Programmatic;

2) Diversity and Inclusion;

3) Globalization of media and brands.

Speakers, including prominent brand and agency decision-makers, will be announced after Labor Day. You can click here for registration details.

“We have heard from members that our Zoom events have delighted, inspired and created a much-needed sense of global community at a time when we all need it the most,” says Barry Frey, President & CEO. “Our live-via-Zoom Video Everywhere Summit Canada in July, for example, smashed previous attendance records and provided us with a template for our annual event this October.”

“We recognize the difficulty of people committing a full day to a video conference, so we are spreading out content in a more digestible, three-day format. We are working on an agenda that will once again delight and inspire, while addressing essential topics with an all-star lineup of agency and brand speakers from around the globe.”

I can’t get a read on whether New York Digital Signage Week is still a live thing in seven or eight weeks, but I kinda doubt it.

The three-day, short bursts thing makes sense. Asking people to park themselves all day for a single event with a long list of presenters is a bit much when people are at home or in an office, with the all the distractions and demands (like kids tugging on parents).

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.