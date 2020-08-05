COVID-19, Slowed Economies Force Layoffs At AVIXA

The pro AV trade association AVIXA has sent and also published a letter to members announcing staff layoffs – an unfortunate by-product of COVID-19 and the temporary end of trade shows, as we know them.

The association, based outside of Washington, DC, told members:

Due to the pandemic and the dramatic impacts to our industry, AVIXA has completed a strategic realignment of the organization. Throughout this time, we have chosen to focus on the three priorities we face: balancing the needs of our members, the needs of our business, and the needs of our team.

Unfortunately, this focus has resulted in a number of job positions being eliminated; and while we respect the privacy of our employees and the sensitivity of this matter, we also felt it important to share with our member community the impact of these changes.

A huge part of AVIXA’s revenues would have been the annual InfoComm trade show, as well as satellite versions held around the globe. Those are off and it is not clear when they will be back.

AVIXA is also a co-owner, with another trade association CEDIA, of the massive Integrated Systems Europe trade show set for Feb. 2021 in Barcelona. That show is so far tracking to happen, as currently planned – but it will likely see smaller crowds and perhaps fewer exhibitors because of the wicked combination of inability to travel, fear of travel and marketing budgets knee-capped by slowed global economies.

The letter does not say how may AVIXA staffers are affected by the job eliminations, which are hopefully temporary. Lots of great people in that organization.

