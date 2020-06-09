InfoComm 2020 Is Next Week, But All Online With Demos And Learning

In normal times – remember those? – many of you would be getting yourself organized to get in a car or hop on a flight to get to Las Vegas next week for the 2020 edition of the big pro AV trade show InfoComm.

While Vegas is re-opening its casinos and other attractions (amidst 100+ daily new COVID-19 cases in Nevada), the trade show cancelled weeks ago. Instead, it is doing a virtual trade show and conference next week that’s free to “attend” online.

InfoComm 2020 Connected is billed as AV product information, training, keynotes and networking, all from the comfort of your home or office.

InfoComm’s interests and subjects are greatly varied, and digital signage is one of numerous technology areas it addresses.

The show has already had a couple of digital signage “power hours” online, organized by AVIXA, ahead of next week – Zoom-driven roundtables led by Munich’s invidis and moderated by me.

Next week, there are several sessions online, over June 16-17, built around digital signage:

The Role of Platforms – Digital Signage and DXP

Florian Rotberg, Managing Director – Invidis Consulting GmbH

How AV Integrators Should Be Working with Content Developers to Create Experiences that Maximize Their Clients’ Investment

Camille Burch, Editor, Public Relations & Marketing Senior Manager – Future publications, Design Electronics integration company

Bryan Meszaros, CEO – OpenEye Global

Jim Nista, Director, Content Creation – Almo Pro AV

Ed King, Co-Founder – HighStreet Collective

Digital Signage Post-Pandemic: New Market Opportunities for Smart Displays

John Wang, Vice Chairman – Digital Solutions Multimedia Asia / CEO, IAdea Corporation

Dynamic Concepts for Data Driven Digital Signage

Florian Rotberg, Managing Director – Invidis Consulting GmbH

I am doing a session with Michael Schneider – formerly of ESI Design and now running experiential digital at the huge global design firm Gensler.

Designing Contact-Free Building Experiences

Michael Schneider – Gensler

Dave Haynes – 16:9

