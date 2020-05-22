LG, Peerless-AV, Ping HD Partner On New Portable Digital Signage Bundle

LG has partnered with Peerless-AV and Ping HD on a portable digital signage bundle aimed at businesses that need to communicate changes and new guidelines as they re-open.

There are high-bright window and standard versions of the bundle that encompasses an LG “smart” display running WebOs, Ping’s EngagePHD CMS software, and a Peerless-AV SmartMount Flat Panel Cart.

Ping’s CMS is free for the first 60 days.

The idea here is “regular” digital signage displays permanently fixed around a venue might be visible early enough for operators who need to communicate things like capacity limits or supply levels for everything from Lysol wipes to webcams (just try finding a webcam lately!)

Because this is on wheels, it can be positioned in key places like entry areas.

