Talking About Touch CEO Roundtable Set For Monday

The role of touchscreens in the midst of a pandemic is a hot topic these days, and a particular challenge for technology companies that deliver interactive solutions built around touch.
I’m guiding/moderating/refereeing a 90-minute webinar on Monday that features the CEOs of four companies directly involved in touch.
Called LET’S TALK ABOUT TOUCH, the live webinar on Zoom features:
- Miguel Fonseca, Displax (Portugal)
- Gary Mundrake, TSItouch (USA)
- Alexander Aelberts, PresTop (Netherlands)
- Frank Lamprecht, Interactive Displays (Germany)
The session is:
MONDAY, MAY 18th | 3:00 – 4:30PM (London Time)
Register in advance for this webinar here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MSLqAtTWSWqiyCOFSeuaHQ
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.