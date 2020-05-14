Talking About Touch CEO Roundtable Set For Monday

The role of touchscreens in the midst of a pandemic is a hot topic these days, and a particular challenge for technology companies that deliver interactive solutions built around touch.

I’m guiding/moderating/refereeing a 90-minute webinar on Monday that features the CEOs of four companies directly involved in touch.

Called LET’S TALK ABOUT TOUCH, the live webinar on Zoom features:

  • Miguel Fonseca, Displax (Portugal)
  • Gary Mundrake, TSItouch (USA)
  • Alexander Aelberts, PresTop (Netherlands)
  • Frank Lamprecht, Interactive Displays (Germany)

The session is:

MONDAY, MAY 18th | 3:00 – 4:30PM (London Time)
Register in advance for this webinar here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MSLqAtTWSWqiyCOFSeuaHQ

