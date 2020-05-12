From VCR To CMS, Visix Marks 40 Years In Business

There are a few companies like Capital Networks, Scala, Rise Vision and Omnivex that have been around the digital signage industry for 25 years or so, but I don’t think there’s another company in the ecosystem that can top the 40 years that Visix has now been in this business.

The Atlanta-based CMS software firm got its start in 1980 as Tech Electronics, Inc. (TEi). Founded by Ed Matthews and Harold “Sonny” Davis, TEI started out manufacturing a programmable video controller that allowed automated controlled playback of VCRs, that were in turn feeding the signal around closed circuit television systems.

So …this was really, really early digital signage, though only kinda sorta digital. There may be readers here young enough to not know what VCRs are all about, so Google …

The company, in marking its 40th anniversary, is releasing new products, branded swag and free services to commemorate four decades of achievements and milestones.

In celebration of the 40th Anniversary, Visix has put together a gift box of special branded merchandise available to anyone receives a demo of their software or room signs between now and June 18, which includes a special anniversary t-shirt, Corkcicle tumbler, coasters, pins, stickers, pen and candy.

One participant will be selected at random to receive a prize package that includes a $250 AMEX gift card and the winner’s choice of $1000 worth of Visix services. See details at https://www.visix.com/new-products/.

“We’ve come a long way from a startup that was literally launched in a closet 40 years ago,” says Sean Matthews, president and CEO of Visix. “This year of celebration is for everyone in the Visix family – employees, partners and customers – who’ve made it possible for us to thrive over the years. We’re humbled and thankful to everyone who has supported our brand and carried us forward four decades. We’re looking forward to the next 40 years!”

Visix has, of course, evolved from VCR systems.

Over the years, they developed a range of small “black box” products, such as a video signal detector, computer classroom control systems, and media retrieval and AV duplication products. From the beginning, the company has partnered with a vast AV/IT reseller network.

In 2000, the company developed AxisTV – their first digital signage product. The company’s driving idea was to expand the concept of “digital signage” so that anything with a screen could become a display for messaging. This came to include not only LCD and plasma screens, but also desktop and laptop screens, smartphones and PDAs.

Sean Matthews came on as president in June 2004. The following year, the company began discontinuing all products except AxisTV, and the new president committed to transforming the company into a dedicated software development firm. To emphasize the shift in focus, the company’s name was changed to Visix in November 2006.

“We were able to leverage our existing relationships with the AV/IT reseller channel to take AxisTV to market quickly,” says Trey Hicks, Chief Sales Officer at Visix. “Digital signage was an immediate hit with our higher education and corporate customers, and this helped fuel growth to the large presence we have today. I’m very excited about what’s next for visual communications.”

You can read more about the company background and anniversary here …

Congratulations, Sean and team!

