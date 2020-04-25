Rise Vision Puts Out Comic Book-Inspired Light It Blue PSAs For Free Download

These are terrific new COVID-19 Public Service Announcements available for download by anyone running a screen network.
There were created for the Light It Blue campaign – a public effort to light up buildings and landmarks to honor healthcare workers and others working in public spaces through this pandemic.
They were created by Rise Vision and inspired by the Honor Heroes campaign Adobe is running with Shepard Fairley.
You can download images from this Google Drive folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16xzWxMokjOFoRfGiP_vDXh9d77RsanGb
Almost three dozen resources for COVID-19 PSAs, from as many companies and organizations, can be found here: https://www.sixteen-nine.net/2020/03/11/resource-free-files-your-screen-network-can-use-for-covid-19-awareness-efforts/
The pic below is the designer’s home office, where new creative can get tested on different screens and orientations.
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.