Rise Vision Puts Out Comic Book-Inspired Light It Blue PSAs For Free Download

These are terrific new COVID-19 Public Service Announcements available for download by anyone running a screen network.

There were created for the Light It Blue campaign – a public effort to light up buildings and landmarks to honor healthcare workers and others working in public spaces through this pandemic.

You can download images from this Google Drive folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16xzWxMokjOFoRfGiP_vDXh9d77RsanGb

Almost three dozen resources for COVID-19 PSAs, from as many companies and organizations, can be found here: https://www.sixteen-nine.net/2020/03/11/resource-free-files-your-screen-network-can-use-for-covid-19-awareness-efforts/

The pic below is the designer’s home office, where new creative can get tested on different screens and orientations.

