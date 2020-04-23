Touchscreen Challenges In Pandemic Times Webinar Now Available On-Demand, Via YouTube

If you missed the great AVIXA webinar the other day on the touchy issue of using and maintaining interactive, touch-driven solutions in the midst of a pandemic, you can revisit that session online, on-demand.

The hour-long session, which includes a state-of-the-industry presentation by Florian Rotberg of invidis, has a great back and forth on issues like keeping screens clean, and gets into some of the tech and thinking around solutions.

The roundtable guests were:

Brian McClimans, Peerless-AV

Tom Milner, Pristine Screen

Gary Mundrake, TSItouch

Geoffrey Bessin, Intuiface

The webinar was the first of several Digital Signage Power Hours being organized by invidis and 16:9, and presented via the pro AV trade association AVIXA.

