Captivate Develops Free Service To Promote Job-Seekers On Its Elevator Screen Network

Sixteen:Nine has profiled a bunch of companies and individual employees who have been trying the best they can – by 3D printing, sewing, baking and making public service announcements – to pitch in to help care-givers and essential workers.

Here’s a different take that makes use of the company’s medium: The digital OOH media company Captivate, which has been running a screen network in office tower elevators for 20+ years, is using its media inventory as a jobs board.

Called Candidate Corner, the service allows those who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic and attached recession to promote themselves in a visual profile that is then tied to a Linkedin profile.

The free service extends to online, and lets candidates post profiles and allows employers to search by locale.

The audience for this is, of course, limited by stay-at-home mandates in all the markets this covers, but some people are going in to offices because they have to, and I assume both tenants and landlords have ways of communicating this by email to staff.

