Telecine Launches Animated Video Learning Series – Called Digitalsignage.tips

The team at Montreal digital signage solutions company Telecine does a lot of serious work for some big name business clients, but it is a lot more playful when it comes to its own marketing.

For many years, James Fine and his team have put together loopy Christmas videos that it then shares out to its clients and the ecosystem. My fave remains the Pantenna.

Now the company has developed what will be a series of fun, animated videos intended as primers for end-users trying to get up to speed on what to do and not do with a digital signage network.

The short videos are the total opposite of webinars that can have people droning on for 30-60 minutes. I’ve seen some very good ones, but many amount to end-users opting in on hearing thinly veiled or just plain naked sales pitches.

Telecine also managed to score a great URL for this – digitalsignage.tips

I’d embed the video but it has short term password, so go here. The password is Nicky, the name of the animated host.

Disclosure – I did the first pass at scripting these.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.