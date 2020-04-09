Carousel Digital Signage Offers Platform Free To Heathcare Operators And Still-Open Businesses

The CMS software firm Carousel Digital Signage has developed a free package aimed at healthcare facilities and other essential businesses that still have their doors open these days.

“As crowded hospitals, pop-up healthcare/ICU tents, test sites, and other COVID-19 focused organizations interact with an influx of patients, family and community members, digital signage will make visitors feel welcomed, connected, and informed as they navigate their way through unfamiliar surroundings,” says JJ Parker, CEO of Carousel Digital Signage. “We want to help our frontline organizations provide accurate, up-to-date information and messaging without unneeded costs and technical concerns.”

The Minneapolis company, a division of Tightrope Media Systems, is offering a three-month subscription of Carousel Cloud, a SaaS-cloud-based CMS, along with “Frontline Responder” templates to create and deliver emergency messages unique to each facility. Carousel Digital Signage will also provide creative and technical support services, with insight on using existing infrastructure and consumer devices with Carousel Cloud software.

That includes leveraging traditional TV screens and Apple TV devices, which Carousel Cloud automatically configures as media players once they get connected.

Carousel will also provide a specialized training course that focuses on key software features and capabilities, ensuring that time-constrained service providers can quickly implement digital signage. Training includes an overview of Carousel’s robust alerting capability, which can update all signage displays instantaneously as situations change. Trainees will also learn how to use Carousel software and manage digital signage content from onsite and remote locations.

“Because COVID-19 service providers have more important things to focus on, we designed training materials and set-up procedures to get from ‘zero to signage’ with the least amount of time commitment,” Parker says. “Once Carousel is configured, facilities can add displays in the indoor and outdoor areas where they most need to communicate.”

The package is also available to essential government facilities and businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies, take-out restaurants and manufacturing businesses with critical supply chains to manage.

Organizations and those that work or communicate with them can email [email protected] for more information. Additional detail, including a signup portal for frontline organizations, can be found at https://www.carouselsignage.com/signup/covid.

Nice. I think you are going to see more and more companies offering up packages like this. There are many, many good people out there who are watching all this play out, and wondering how their businesses can somehow lend a hand.

If you code software, it’s hard to convert to making ventilators, masks or sanitizers. But you can offer up and tweak what you have to organizations that have had to, in many cases, change up how they do things and how their customers/guests/patients use them.

My local groceries look the same from the outside, but have changed dramatically inside to keep people apart and protect staff. The digital displays at the deli counters are now showing COVID-19 material, but there are paper signs all over the place, as well.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.