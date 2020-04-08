ProDVX Debuts Rugged Digital Signage Player Box With Android 9

I associate the Dutch firm ProDVX with all-in-one displays for meeting room sign applications and related uses, but the company also makes rugged media players – likely via its Taiwan office.

The company just started marketing a new media play-out box that is loaded with Android 9 – way ahead of some set-top boxes and sticks out of China, that still get loaded and shipped with operating system versions as ancient as Android 4.4.

One of the nice features of the new ABPC-545P is that it has power over ethernet (POE), which means no power cable or bulky, sometimes flaky power brick.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.