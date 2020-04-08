AVIXA’s Research Head Sean Wargo On COVID-19’s Impact On Pro AV Industry

AVIXA, the trade association for the pro AV industry, has started doing a weekly impact survey with members in North America and internationally – as a way of understanding how hard the pandemic is hitting business, and the collective point of view on what is happening, and will happen.

As you might imagine, things don’t look so hot. Sales are down, and revenues with them. Jobs are being furloughed or ended. And even businesses that would, in theory, be rocking – like video conferencing – are struggling with supply chain issues.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, and even in rough times, good things can happen.

Sean Wargo, AVIXA’s Senior Director of Market Intelligence, runs the impact surveys. He was kind enough to take some time the other day to walk through what he is hearing, and also what AVIXA is doing with and for its members.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.