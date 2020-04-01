Planar Debuts All-In, Lease-based Bundle Program For Its Display Solutions

Portland, OR-based digital display company Planar has started marketing a bundled program that puts pretty much everything associated with a visual systems project into one fixed monthly cost.

The Planar EverNew Managed Service Program lets customers finance the total cost of their projects—including display hardware, software, extended warranties, installation and the Premier Service Level Agreement—under a single contract, as an ongoing monthly payment.

Planar says the program has enough flexibility in it to change as circumstances change, including things like an early lease buyout.

The program, says Planar, makes it easier for cost-conscious companies to budget by turning a large, one-time capital outlay into a smaller, more manageable monthly expense. It also reduces the risk of technology obsolescence, while speeding up the process from decision to installation by eliminating the need for project bids.

Combining Planar EverNew’s flexibility with unparalleled customer support and maintenance, enhances the company’s services and reinforces its leadership in the commercial display market. In addition to demonstrating the company’s commitment to addressing customers’ diverse needs of today and tomorrow, Planar’s new managed service offering also helps ensure that organizations are equipped for effective communications, including every day information sharing and dynamically changing emergency situations.

“Organizations across the globe understand the tremendous benefits of using Planar display solutions, yet for some the cost is prohibitive,” says Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Pro Services Adam Schmidt. “Planar EverNew extends our cutting-edge solutions to a wider range of customers by giving them quick access to the technology they need without having to purchase it outright.”

Planar EverNew offers flexible leasing options between two to six years, ensuring customers have access to Planar display solutions for the length of time needed. At the end of the term, customers can upgrade to the latest Planar displays and begin a new lease, continue leasing their existing solutions at a lower rate or purchase their leased displays at current fair market value.

Every business is a little different, but I’ve certainly run into end-users who have:

wanted a one invoice, one throat to choke arrangement that this sort of bundle offers;

wanted to work around capital budget timelines by getting the equipment into an operating expenses budget.

The release doesn’t say, but I assume this applies to Planar’s specialized LCD displays as well as the direct view LED product it has via its Chinese parent company Leyard.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.