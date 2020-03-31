768 Square Meters Of LED Video Wall In A Chinese Control Room

Command and control centers have long been touted as a big opportunity and natural application for direct view LED, and here’s a very large example of that happening.

It is 768 sq. meters of 1.2mm fine pitch Leyard modules, resulting in a vast video wall at a facility somewhere in north China.

We can assume once this is fully built out the screen will be more than a photo of a cityscape. at 1.2 meters, even fine-lined schematics would look tight and sharp from 10-12 feet back.

