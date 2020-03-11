Shanghai’s Pudong Airport Adds Massive LED Board In Departures Hall

This is a massive 178 sq. meter ad board at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, installed last year but just being touted now by LED manufacturer AOTO.

The board is sold and presumably run by DOOH media giant JCDecaux . It uses 300 AOTO E3i LED cabinets and results in a resolution that equates to 11K.

The giant screen is located at the international departure hall, and runs booked ads as well as animations that show and celebrate local culture.

With time, and particularly as more ruggedized LED modules become the norm, most big indoor ad positions in places like airports will be digital like this. You can run multiple ads, and no man-lifts or crews are needed when a campaign changes.

