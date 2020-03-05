DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Signagelive Demo’ing Latest CMS Advances, Integrations

DSE Booth Preview: Signagelive, Booth # 2218

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

With over 20 years of experience in delivering digital signage solutions to thousands of customers, globally, we have a wealth of understanding of how to plan and execute the implementation of a successful digital signage network.

In addition to our core cloud-based CMS, we provide an extensive range of APIs and integrations that enable our partners and customers to build experiences with Signagelive under the hood. Our integration with NEC Advanced Learning Platform (ALP), which will be shown on both our booth and NEC Displays booth 2300 is a great example of how Signagelive can integrate with third-party platforms to deliver a comprehensive solution for customers.

In addition to our NEC ALP integration, we will be demonstrating our deep integration with BrightSign players and our patent-pending Real-Time Events capabilities integrated with Nexmosphere for local triggers and both Quividi and AdMobilize for audience analytics.

We have also recently launched support for Mersive, Airtame and ScreenBeam bringing dynamic digital signage to meeting room displays when they are not being used for screen sharing and collaboration.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

One platform, numerous applications, hundreds of apps and integrations and unrivalled device support.

Whether you are looking to manage a single display in a reception area or build a custom experience to control 1,000’s of displays, globally using our APIs; we want to meet from you.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We want to meet with prospective resellers (we sell 100% through the channel) and with customers who have the nucleus of an idea and want to understand how Signagelive can deliver the solution they require.

We are also keen to meet existing digital signage users who are looking to move away from their current digital signage software and want to work with a platform and company that has been delivering enterprise digital signage for over 20 years.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

5 years in our own right, several years previously partnered with hardware vendors. Key changes have been; the evolving and growing maturity in the market with established vendors covering all aspects of the digital signage ecosystem, and many more educated visitors with clear objectives who are asking ‘How do I do….?’ and not ‘What can you do….?’

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Always great to catch-up with our partners, those that are exhibiting and those who take the time to meet with us each year at DSE and catch-up on the development of the industry and share their achievements and future plans.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

We’re looking forward to the opening keynote this year and the build-up to the opening of the show.

