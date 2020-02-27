Pearl Media Expands DOOH Network To Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal

The NYC-area OOH media firm Pearl Media has expanded its place-based digital footprint to include a big commuter and retail hub in Brooklyn, known as Atlantic Terminal.

The Atlantic Terminal Network (ATN) went live earlier this month, with eight 85” LCD displays, four 98” LCD displays and three double-sided 65” LCD kiosk displays.

The network is running amidst a busy retail complex, across the street from Barclay’s Center sports and entertainment venue, and above the Long Island Rail Road’s Atlantic Terminal facility and the Atlantic Ave – Barclay’s Center subway station, which is used by 13 million riders annually.

Madison International Realty, which owns the facility, says it sees more than 20 million annual visitors through the retail and transit levels of the complex. The venue generates 1,366,164 total weekly impressions, according to Geopath data.

