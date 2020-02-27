Not Every Street Furniture Display Is A Big Slab

One among many impressions I had walking around ISE a couple of weeks ago was that there were an awful lot of companies all marketing outdoor-rated displays, with me wondering if there was enough potential business out there to support them all.

The other impression I had was how similar they all looked – big brushed stainless steel or powder-coated black vertical slabs.

A lot of that will have to do with at least the perception (or reality) of what the marketplace wants. Experience tells me a lot of the buying public wants what it knows and has seen. There may also be engineering reasons – like finding places for supporting gear and cabling, and creating air flow.

Given that sea of same-looking displays, it is interesting to see a company that has developed some different, visually interesting takes on outdoor-rated displays. These units are from the Portuguese manufacturer PARTTEAM Group.

They’re still formed metal and paint, but look a little different, and arguably will look more appropriate in certain kinds of places, notably high-end retail.

That stated, the company also has a bunch of vertical slabs like everyone else.

UK-based TrueForm has also done some interesting work, notably with Westfield shopping centers. And I assume there are other examples out there.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.