DPAA Announces Date, New Venue For 2020 Video Everywhere Summit

The DPAA has announced plans for its 2020 Video Everywhere Summit, with the day-long conference set for Tuesday, October 13th at a new venue, Pier Sixty, which is down in the Chelsea Piers area of Manhattan, overlooking the Hudson.

“Pier Sixty is the site of some of New York’s most glamorous and star-studded fundraisers and galas, showcasing breathtaking views of the Hudson River,” says Barry Frey, DPAA President & CEO. “This space will allow us to do new and innovative initiatives, sponsorships, experiential activities, production set-ups, talks and more. And not to be overlooked is the gourmet breakfast and lunch that will be prepared by Pier Sixty’s celebrity caterer, Abigail Kirsch.”

The long-running event is expected to attract more than 900 delegates representing brands, agencies, digital out-of-home, media, ad-tech, mobile and location data companies, research firms. Speakers have not been announced yet (it’s February and this is in the fall).

The event is in the midst of what has been developed and marketed as New York Digital Signage Week – which is a small selection of educational events and a whole bunch of networking cocktail parties.

Previous DPAA events have been held at midtown Manhattan hotels, so this waterfront venue will take a bit of subways and walking to get to. Or taxis/Ubers.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.