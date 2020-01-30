Tripleplay Develops Tie-In With Mersive’s Wireless Workplace Technology

One of the tactics for digital signage companies to find their way into new opportunities is to develop integrations with other technology companies that have already established footprints in specific verticals.

Saying your company has a solution that already works seamlessly with “X” – whatever X may be – tends to be more compelling than a standalone solution that has to be installed, learned and run as its own distinct thing.

Workplace is a hot vertical these days because of a need to communicate, inform and motivate staffers in useful ways. Company e-mails don’t get read. Intranets don’t get visited. But screens are hard to miss.

So it is not surprising, at all, that some savvy CMS providers are working with companies like Zoom and Denver’s Mersive Technologies, which has a wireless collaboration and communications solution for workplaces. Think of it as kinda sorta working like a Chromecast, enabling wireless pushes and controls to meeting room screens. It does more than that, but that’s the core.

UK-based digital signage and IPTV provider Tripleplay says it now has an integration with Mersive’s Solstice technology, which means a meeting room display can also be be a digital signage display. Says the PR: Mersive’s Solstice wireless collaboration solution boosts productivity by putting content at the center of the meeting experience. Participants are more engaged because Solstice’s intuitive, software-based interface makes it easy for any number of users to share content from any device. Moreover, corporations and universities can securely deploy the solution across locations and centrally manage them from a single console.

“The integration between Tripleplay and Solstice exemplifies how great software is transforming the meeting room experience,” says Rob Balgley, CEO of Mersive. “What once required two proprietary hardware devices now requires just one commodity platform with robust software from two partners that has been seamlessly integrated. This new integration will allow seamless transitioning between Solstice meeting room content sharing and Tripleplay’s digital signage solution, utilizing screen time throughout organizations to enhance staff communications and engagement. Some of the solution’s key features include: Distribution of content to any Solstice-enabled display

Easy management of displays across the enterprise

Display of Tripleplay Digital Signage content

Digital Signage and wireless content sharing on one platform “Mersive integration is a great new simple innovation for Tripleplay and a feature that has been requested by a number of our corporate clients around the world,” adds Mike Ditum, Head of Software Development at Tripleplay. The tie-in will be demo’d at ISE in a couple of weeks. A quick run through Mersive’s web site suggests Appspace – which has forever mined tie-ins with business tech companies like Cisco – also has an integration. I know another UK company has quietly done an integration, as well, with Mersive that will be announced soon, along with a separate one for Airtame’s wireless tech. Based on PR and what I have been getting lately, wireless content delivery and signal connectivity will be increasingly big topics in the coming months.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.