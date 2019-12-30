Tax Prep Giant Adds Big LED Branding Ribbon To HQ Lobby

This is the HQ lobby of Kansas City-based tax prep giant H&R Block, which now has a nice horizontal LED ribbon behind the reception/security desk.

The wall was put in by AV integrator SKC Communications, using PrimeView displays.

I like this because:

it has custom creative focused on the brand;

the wall has enough scale to be visually dominant, but would not have bust the budget;

the counter means the LED light pixels will be protected from being touched and bumped, and it also enforces a viewing distance that means a coarser pixel pitch (and lowered capital cost).

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.