Tax Prep Giant Adds Big LED Branding Ribbon To HQ Lobby

This is the HQ lobby of Kansas City-based tax prep giant H&R Block, which now has a nice horizontal LED ribbon behind the reception/security desk.

The wall was put in by AV integrator SKC Communications, using PrimeView displays.

I like this because:

  • it has custom creative focused on the brand;
  • the wall has enough scale to be visually dominant, but would not have bust the budget;
  • the counter means the LED light pixels will be protected from being touched and bumped, and it also enforces a viewing distance that means a coarser pixel pitch (and lowered capital cost).

