Infographic: The “Truth Metrics” Of OOH Advertising

Miami-based computer vision and analytics company AdMobilize has pushed out an interesting email with an infographic looking at what it calls Truth Metrics.

The premise of the graphic, in relation to out of home advertising, is how accuracy and validity of audience measurement goes from AI-powered anonymous audience analytics using cameras and all the way back to the wild-assed guesses of things like gross traffic counts.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.