See This Liverpool Dockside Museum Projection-Mapped For Christmas Season

Projection mapping on buildings is not new, and in certain respects, a lot of the attention recently has gone to cool projection work on indoor surfaces like NHL and NBA playing surfaces.

But great work continues to happen outside – like this show running at the docks in Liverpool, UK. The water side of the Merseyside Maritime Museum is laser-mapped and projected for Christmas, running a custom, long-form content piece about the city and people, set in 1933.

The dockyards area – don’t know Liverpool but it looks like it is a destination area, and no longer industrial – is also lit up with nearly a million Christmas lights.

Very nice!

