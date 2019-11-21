2020 Digital Signage Awards Entries Now Under Review By Judging Panels

The entries for the international Digital Signage Awards 2020 are now being reviewed by judges, with entries across 14 categories, from 40 companies in 20 countries, under consideration.

Judges are from 10 countries, split into 3 judging panels, will review finalists entries and mark each one out of 100. Each judging panel combines the talents and expertise of the judges to evaluate the entries professionally and objectively. There are no conflicts between the judges selected and the Finalist entries they will mark during the judging process.

Each of the short-listed companies will receive confirmation emails explaining in which categories their entries are being judged.

The Reservation Form for the Awards dinner and ceremony, in Amsterdam and in the midst of ISE week, is open on the website and Finalists are already booking.

Places are limited so it pays to get your booking in as early as you can. If you have any questions about the event at the Tobacco Theater, Amsterdam on Feb. 12, you can find out more from the website, or you can drop a line to Helen Warrilow.

The globally-focused Digital Signage Awards are run in association with Sixteen:Nine, which also sponsors the award for Most Outstanding Individual or Company.

Additional sponsor support is provided by Gable and Mvix Digital Signage as category sponsors and the Official Reception for the Awards is sponsored by NanoLumens, who are also a category sponsor.

You can read through winning projects from 2019 via this PDF link …

