Intel Opens Screen-Filled Smart Building Near Tel Aviv

Intel recently opened an awfully nice, screen-filled development center in Petach Tikva, Israel – which is an eastern suburb of Tel Aviv. The 800,000-square-foot, 11-story building brings together 2,000 employees who had been scattered in eight buildings across five campuses.

What caught my eye is all of the meeting room sign and directory tech, as well as large format, direct view LED displays in the main lobby, a common area and on the facade. There are some 500 “smart screens” – presumably ones with embedded Intel modules and not ARM-based System on Chip displays.

Says Intel in PR:

Intel’s leaders have labeled PTK1 “the smartest building in the world.” It includes 14,000 sensors – compared with 7,000 in other high-tech buildings – that monitor or control lighting, temperature, ventilation, parking, conference room availability and other building services and systems that enable and foster smart innovation.

Every day, PTK1 produces 50 to 100 terabytes of data — information that is analyzed in real time by an Intel-based building management system. With no human intervention, Intel’s new development center accumulates information, processes it and uses AI to make decisions and adjust various systems based on different parameters.

Here’s the video tour:

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.