New Cruise Ship Features 305 Foot LED Barrel Ceiling

Moving to a coastal city that’s a tourist magnet means I now see giant cruise ships all summer and fall when we get down to the harbor. Some days, there are as many as five ships docked in Halifax.

I am steadily amazed at how insanely big the newest ships are, and one that’s launching in a few days is big like the others, but also has some rather remarkable technology amenities.

The MSC Grandiosa, which launches Nov. 9, is the biggest ship in that cruise line’s fleet and one of its signature design features is a Mediterranean-style retail and dining promenade with a 93-meter-long LED dome.

For the metric-challenged – 305 feet.

No tech details on pitch, but a Linkedin post says it is Samsung’s LED product.

It is not the first ship to use large format LED displays, but this is the first I’ve come across that’s fully a part of the architectural design, and not just filling an otherwise empty wall or creating virtual windows in rooms that have none.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.