AirDroid Adds Business Tool For Managing Remote Digital Signage, Kiosks

A software company that develops remote access and management tools for Android devices has released a business version aimed at use-cases like digital signage.

The newly announced AirDroid Business has a kiosk mode, the developers says, that turns “any Android device into a kiosk and manage it remotely, with the ability to maintain and customize software deployment through the cloud-based AirDroid Business admin control center.”

Kiosks are fully customizable, with the option to modify both the lock-screen and operating interface appearance for a cohesively branded customer experience. Applications are also broad, with kiosk mode enabling users to create a kiosk to fit their requirements, from ad-signage and self-service checkouts to educational enrichment tools and information booths.

“We’ve worked to deliver a feature that removes the need for businesses to invest large amounts of capital to integrate digital kiosks, like ad signage, interactive ordering kiosks and information stations, into their business operations,” says Anson Shiong, CEO of Sand Studio, the developers of AirDroid Business. “Now, AirDroid Business users have the ability to turn any Android mobile device, like a tablet, within their network into a digital kiosk, billboard, and more, without spending tens of thousands of dollars.”

These cost savings are taken a step further, with all software deployment, updates and device monitoring taking place remotely through the AirDroid Business control center, negating the need to spend money to send out technicians to perform maintenance or ensure software is up to date.

Kiosk mode also enables users to lock devices to a specific function, with whitelisting capabilities for more than one app, meaning one Android device can be used to run multiple functions, or locked to one specific function. This feature is something Shiong believes will be valuable to the audiovisual industry, stating: “If a headphone business is demonstrating how different models of headphones sound to customers, they can lock their device into kiosk mode with only music or video apps available for use so users don’t get distracted by fiddling with the device itself. Administrators can also lock the devices’ configuration, so the user can still have control over some settings, like sound or brightness, while not being able to access the more sensitive back-end settings.”

Other kiosk mode features include: device configuration, device management, and password protection to protect against unauthorized access. These features are added to the current AirDroid Business mobile device management suite, which include an integrated application management system, full desktop remote control, two-way bulk remote file transfer, remote screen mirroring, surveillance, update deployment and remote maintenance capabilities.

Some CMS software companies with native Android players, like Navori, have device management built-in to their platforms. At least one hardware companies, Elo, has purpose-written software that enables access and management.

I can’t speak to how unique AirDroid is, but can comfortably tools that allow remote users to see the state of players, and fix issues, are incredibly important for operators who might otherwise have to climb into a car or truck, or even head to an airport, to travel to the device and complete a fix.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.