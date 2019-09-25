WPP Founder Martin Sorrell Added To DPAA Summit Speaker Line-Up

This is a pretty big get for the DPAA’s annual Video Everywhere event next month – Sir Martin Sorrell, the British businessman who founded and for many years ran WPP plc, the world’s largest advertising, media and marketing company.

He will be a headline speaker at the Oct. 15 event in New York.

Sorrell kinda sorta retired in April 2018. He left the company after an internal investigation into claims of personal misconduct. The probe was into the alleged misuse of WPP money. Sorrell dismissed the allegations and the BBC reports that WPP ended the probe.

but pretty quickly started another company, S4 Capital. “With the recent acquisition of MediaMonks and other business developments,” says the DPAA in its announcement, “S4 is already fulfilling its mission is to create a new era, new media solution embracing data, content and technology for global, multi-national, regional and local clients and millennial-driven brands.”

The Video Everywhere Summit is described as the industry’s largest one-day omnichannel event covering how brands are utilizing all media types to engage consumers.

“We are honored that Sir Martin Sorrell has agreed to share his unique and incredibly valuable insights with everyone attending our Video Everywhere Summit,” says Barry Frey, DPAA President & CEO. “He will no doubt make some news, and we can’t wait to take it all in from our ringside seats.”

In addition to Sorrell, speakers at the 2019 Video Everywhere Summit include senior people from GroupM, IBM, Dell, OMD, Adidas, Intel, Hivestack, Vistar Media and HP, as well as Brian Stelter, who hosts the media-centric Reliable Sources show on CNN.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.