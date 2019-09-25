LinkNYC Smart City Kiosks Mysteriously “Dressed” As Teletubbies

From Gothamist, as flagged by a reader …

Some enterprising soul with a twisted sense of humor has “dressed” several LinkNYC smart city kiosks in Brooklyn to look like Teletubbies.

Not sure why. Perhaps they were inspired by this mall campaign for Pokemons in the UK.

The media company that operates LinkNYC says it is not a planned promotion.

Beats vandalism, I guess.

