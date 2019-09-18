Latin American Digital OOH Industry To Gather Next Week In Buenos Aires

People working in the digital OOH sector in central and South America – and those supplying into it – might want to book a trip next week to Buenos Aires for that region’s major industry conference – called the ALOOH LATAM FORUM.

This will be the 2nd annual event – with the 2018 version in Bogota, Colombia attracting more than 150 out of home people from 14 countries in the region. The event is billed as a “meeting platform that allows reaching higher standards in our practices and boosting higher levels of participation in advertising investments in our environment.”

The event is supported by the World Out of Home Organization and will have several people from outside the region speaking, including Tom Goddard of Ocean Outdoor, SmartBomb Media’s Sheldon Silverman (who is driving the Digital Signage Federation’s digital OOH activity, and Geopath president Kym Frank, who is Silverman’s co-chair for the DSF’s Global DOOH Council.

The event is next Wednesday to Friday. Details here …

