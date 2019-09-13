Linq Casino In Las Vegas Switches On Visualized Data Feast Dubbed Dataland

Hat Tip John Baggott of ComQi for pointing me at this …

The Linq Casino on the Las Vegas Strip added a pile of new displays, custom content and interactive experiences in a refresh unveiled in June.

I stayed there back in March (budget-conscious trip) and none of this was in place, but you could see renos were happening around the casino floor.

There is lots of interactive stuff, like VR and gesture, but what interests me is how Caesars Entertainment, which owns the Linq and has made a vast improvement over its old days at the Imperial Palace, invested heavily in LED and creative.

The project was pulled together by McCann Systems.

A feature dubbed Dataland:LINQ features the work of LA data artist Refik Anadol, whose studio does a lot of what has been dubbed machine hallucinations. What you get are ever-changing visualizations that are affected by real-time data.

It can look amazing, but the nice part is the client pays for the creative once and it refreshes itself endlessly. Anadol is the guy behind work like one of the Salesforce lobbies in San Francisco and the new terminal at Charlotte’s airport.

Here’s a couple of videos:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>? DATALAND is among the world’s largest and most interactive environmental art installations. It is a synthetic reality experience woven throughout the casino interior & exterior. Created by world-renowned artist <a href=”https://twitter.com/refikanadol?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@refikanadol</a>, his first-ever in Las Vegas. <a href=”https://t.co/DVJ9NpLdV3″>pic.twitter.com/DVJ9NpLdV3</a></p>— The LINQ (@TheLINQ) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TheLINQ/status/1141419683209347072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 19, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The Linq has a history of doing interesting things with LED. It also has a vortex/LED tornado thingie on a roofline above the strip.

The Dataland:Linq job becomes a must-see for digital signage/AV nerds along the strip, up there with the Cosmo lobby and suspended LED ceiling over a bar in the middle of the SLS resort at the top of the strip (the old Sahara).

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.