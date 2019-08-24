Invidis Finds A Near-Perfect Digital Signage Project In Moscow Airport

Florian Rotberg, of the Munich-based digital signage consulting and events firm Invidis, is almost constantly traveling, and sees a whole lot of stuff.

He passed through Moscow recently and in the wake of that trip, published what he calls an Invidis “site inspection” of the LED installations that have gone in at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Terminal 1B, which opened about a year ago, is the “almost perfect LED installation,” Rotberg writes … and I tend to agree.

The screens and design are stunning, and a lot of thought and expense has gone into the content. The only flaw he sees is in the design/layout of a giant FIDS board in the terminal.

I love the giant cube that is utterly unmissable.

Florian’s full report is here …

And here’s a video of the project, which uses LG’s direct view LED.