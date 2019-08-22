ComQi

Seneca Webinar Aug. 27 To Launch New Digital Signage Media Player Set-Up Software

Syracuse, NY-based Seneca is running a webinar next week that is intended to update integrators and solutions providers on their much-respected digital signage players and video wall servers, but also launch a new software application aimed at streamlining set-ups.

Kevin Cosbey, who I am pretty sure leads the company’s sales and relationship efforts in the signage ecosystem, says the new software application loaded on media players will allow CMS software and analytics firms to quickly, easily do set-ups.

The webinar is Aug. 27th, when the new product will be announced, and you register here …

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

