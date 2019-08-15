ComQi

Paper And Tape Are Not The Ideal Tools For Updating A Digital Menu Display

This is amazing(ly) bad – a digital menu display that has updated prices for food platters printed out, cut to size, and then taped to a live screen.

I am not sure where but believe this is a grocer somewhere in the Ottawa or Montreal areas.

The company behind the screens has network capability, so this is probably less about the software platform and more about the operator either not knowing how to do updates digitally, or no longer paying for that service.

You would at least think if the grocer went down this path they’d print the replacement pricing at a font size customers could actually read!

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
