Paper And Tape Are Not The Ideal Tools For Updating A Digital Menu Display

This is amazing(ly) bad – a digital menu display that has updated prices for food platters printed out, cut to size, and then taped to a live screen.

I am not sure where but believe this is a grocer somewhere in the Ottawa or Montreal areas.

The company behind the screens has network capability, so this is probably less about the software platform and more about the operator either not knowing how to do updates digitally, or no longer paying for that service.

You would at least think if the grocer went down this path they’d print the replacement pricing at a font size customers could actually read!