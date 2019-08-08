Pharmacy Health Network Acquired By Mesmerize, With Big Expansion Plans Into Medical Offices

The Pharmacy Health Network (PHN) – which does ad-based screens in retail pharmacies – has been acquired by an OOH media and marketing company that has plans to expand into medical care environments.

Mesmerize says it will “accelerate growth beyond the 1,100 PHN locations currently deployed across the country by scaling the network to include national pharmacy chains in the coming months, while also immediately launching digital platforms in other point-of-care venues, as Mesmerize Health Network.”

The initial Mesmerize Health Network rollout will be focused on waiting room TV screens in specialty doctors’ offices and community-based organizations, treating and caring for people living with infectious diseases including HIV/AIDS.

Mesmerize had earlier partnered with Respario, a digital signage operator and the seller of Pharmacy Health Network. Respario will be retained by Mesmerize to continue operating the digital signage on the pharmacy network and to deploy and manage digital solutions across the Mesmerize Health Network.

Mesmerize says a couple of side-benefits coming out of the deal are custom healthcare content and fresh media player hardware installed in all PHN locations over the last year.

Going into the point of care business puts the company in competition with Chicago-based Outcome Health, which was by far the big dog in digital OOH for the medical space, but went through a very rough patch recently that saw the founders leave under a cloud of suspicion about cooked numbers. The company has since sold a majority stake to a private equity firm.