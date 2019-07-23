Broadsign Gets Toehold In China With New Media Network Deal

Montreal’s Broadsign has secured its first toehold into the Chinese digital out of home media market, winning a deal to be the CMS software platform for Oriental Sunrise Media Group.

The deal is just a few licenses, for now, but one of the active screens run by the company is also one of Asia’s largest digital displays – measuring 3,788 square metres. The MASSIVE media board is on a building in Chongqing city.

“Eye-catching screens like ours need to be able to deliver industry-leading content flawlessly. Broadsign’s reliability and ability to deliver all sorts of exciting media made it the clear choice for meeting that goal. We’re excited to develop our relationship further and work together to break new ground in the Asian DOOH space,” says Ms. Huang Xiao Qing, the CEO of Oriental Sunrise.

Established in 2011, the media company does big screens like the one on the Suning Tesco Building in Chongqing, as well as an out-of-home media in national home appliance chain stores.

I don’t THINK many western companies have managed to develop much of a presence or foothold in China, though STRATACACHE has gone the whole nine yards of acquiring a local company and opening an office in that country, billed as Scala China.