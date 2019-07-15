Video: Mind-blowing 3D Content At Giant Seoul Duty-Free

Hat Tip Gary Kayye for noting thus on LinkedIn …

This is some rather amazing three dimensional content on a ceiling-suspended 3.5mm LED install at the Shinsegae duty free store in Gangnam, the famed Seoul shopping district.

The content was put together by D’Strict, the Korean company that also did that similarly suspended ceiling over a bar at the SLS in Vegas.

It is a screamingly great example of how 3D content can be done without using sliders and pistons that are gonna break down or spinning blades that are gonna stop spinning.