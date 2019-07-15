Video: Mind-blowing 3D Content At Giant Seoul Duty-Free

Hat Tip Gary Kayye for noting thus on LinkedIn …

This is some rather amazing three dimensional content on a ceiling-suspended 3.5mm LED install at the Shinsegae duty free store in Gangnam, the famed Seoul shopping district.

The content was put together by D’Strict, the Korean company that also did that similarly suspended ceiling over a bar at the SLS in Vegas.

It is a screamingly great example of how 3D content can be done without using sliders and pistons that are gonna break down or spinning blades that are gonna stop spinning.

 

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
