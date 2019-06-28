Bookmaker Uses Hyper-targeted DOOH Campaign To Needle People Heading To Royal Ascot Races

This is a good example of how using data, and a sense of humor, can help generate a hyper-targeted, event-driven and cheeky out of home campaign.

A media campaign for the betting service Paddy Power used DOOH screens in and around Waterloo and Clapham Junction rail stations in London to target crowds going to the big annual Royal Ascot race meeting, which is similar to the Kentucky Derby when it comes to getting dressed up for the day. The race course is west of London, kind of past and a bit south of Heathrow.

The short-term campaign used humorous one-liners (like needling women and their fancy “fascinator” hats), weather and race day results. Ireland’s PaddyPower is well-known for cheeky and off-the-wall with its marketing. Last year for Ascot, the company made available a rolling drunk tank for race fans who went a little too hard with the G&Ts.

The campaign was created in-house with production by Grand Visual and planning and buying by MediaCom. The responsive campaign was delivered through OpenLoop, the dynamic creative optimization platform from QDOT.